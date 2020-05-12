Lebanon to begin detailed IMF talks on Wednesday-source

Lebanon to begin detailed IMF talks on Wednesday-sourceReuters | Beirut | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:58 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:58 IST
Lebanon will begin detailed talks with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday following an introductory meeting on Monday, a source close to government said, following Beirut's official request for aid.
The Lebanese newspaper al-Joumhouria earlier reported negotiations with the IMF had started on Monday via the internet. Lebanon is seeking IMF aid as it grapples with an acute financial crisis.
