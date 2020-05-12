Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks CBI response on bail plea of UP politician D P Yadav

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:03 IST
SC seeks CBI response on bail plea of UP politician D P Yadav

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from the CBI on a bail plea of controversial Uttar Pradesh politician D P Yadav, convicted and serving life sentence in a murder case of a lawmaker. Yadav, currently lodged in Dehrudun jail, has sought bail on medical grounds. He was awarded life imprisonment by a CBI court in Dehradun in 2015 for his role in the murder of Mahendra Singh Bhati, an MLA from Ghaziabad's Dadri area. The lawmaker was shot dead at Dadri railway crossing in December 1992

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna issued notice to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought its response on the plea of Yadav by next week. Advocate Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for Yadav said that his client was earlier granted interim bail to undergo a spinal surgery at the Yashoda Super speciality Hospital in Ghaziabad and later surrendered after the spinal operation as per the order of the top court. He said that in his fresh plea, Yadav has pointed out that he was facing some post-operative complications and even jail authorities have suggested for his treatment at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). The bench said it would like to hear the CBI on the plea and issued notice. On October 23, 2018, the top court had directed Yadav to surrender and go back to jail in Dehradun to serve the remainder term of his life sentence. The top court had taken note of the medical report of the Hospital at Ghaziabad that Yadav had undergone a spinal surgery on October 19 and was likely to be released from the hospital on November 3, 2018. The court took note of the report and directed that Yadav can remain with his family for two weeks and then will have to go back to the jail to serve the remainder of the sentence

It also disposed of Yadav's appeal which was filed challenging the Uttarakhand High Court's order declining his plea for interim bail to undergo the surgery. Yadav, whose appeal in the Uttarkhand High Court against the 2015 trial court verdict is pending, had moved the top court for grant of bail for undergoing the surgery. The high court, on June 14, 2018, had rejected the bail plea of Yadav. The apex court, on September 18, 2018, had granted interim bail for 15 days to Yadav on a condition that he will get himself admitted as in-patient in Yashoda Superspeciality Hospital for the requisite pre-operative checks. It had also asked him to deposit a bail bond of Rs 1 crore and two sureties of like amount for getting the interim bail. Besides Yadav, the trial court had also convicted Pal Singh, Karan Yadav and Praneet Bhati for offences of murder, attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy of the IPC in the murder case. The case was transferred to the CBI court in Dehradun in 2000 on the direction of the Supreme Court after doubts were expressed about a fair trial in the case in Uttar Pradesh where Yadav was an influential politician.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar govt worried about spike in COVID-19 cases as migrant workers return

The fears of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the return of migrant workers could lead to increase in COVID-19 cases in Bihar seem to be coming true with 148 of them testing positive in the first few days itself. The Bihar Chief Minister me...

Weinstein never wanted me in any of Quentin Tarantino's movies: Michael Madsen

Actor Michael Madsen has opened up about his experience of working with Harvey Weinstein, revealing that the disgraced movie producer never wanted him to be a part of filmmaker Quentin Tarantinos films. Madsen is one of the frequent collabo...

3 trains to depart from New Delhi station on Tuesday as passenger services resume: Rlys

As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the first train chugging out of New Delhi at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh will have 1,177 passengers on board. The New Delhi railway station, in the heart of the city, w...

Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers

A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said. The passengers included migrant labourers, students and patients who had gone to the Karnataka capital for treatmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020