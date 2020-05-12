DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 12

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MAY 12

** VIENNA - Austria's labour minister, Christine Aschbacher, and economy minister, Margarete Schramboeck, hold a news conference on job market data - 0745 GMT. ** MOSCOW - Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, briefs media after talks via videolink with foreign ministers of CIS countries. ** COPENHAGEN - Denmark's prime minister holds press briefing where she is expected to give an update on the latest developments with regards to the new coronavirus - 0800 GMT. ** PARIS - France's prime minister, Edouard Philippe, health minister, Olivier Veran, and other ministers answer questions over the government's COVID-19 strategy at the National Assembly, as the country eases its strict lockdown - 1300 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on the coronavirus and border restrictions in the EU in an online event - 1100 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses the impact of the new coronavirus on the global economy and what the global lender can do to help distressed economies - 1330 GMT. ** CAIRO - The World Health Organization gives a virtual press conference with updates on the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on Middle Eastern countries. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg participates in a video conference of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council in defence format. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova speaks at an online event on how democracy can be safeguarded while fighting COVID-19 - 1030 GMT. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU defence ministers meeting.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of health. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal hold a video conference as a substitute for Shmygal's first official visit in Berlin, which has not taken place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SYDNEY - Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers a ministerial statement to the parliament outlining the economic and business impacts from the new coronavirus crisis. GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13 ** LISBON - Portugal's finance minister and Eurogroup chief, Mario Centeno, speaks at a parliamentary committee in Lisbon - 0830 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen debates new budget proposal with lawmakers - 1500 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - The president of the EU Council, Charles Michel, debates the situation regarding rule of law in Hungary with EU lawmakers - 1600 GMT. ** GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak - 1400 GMT. JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo visits Israel to discuss coronavirus.

BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement package. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 ** ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0500 GMT. MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to address parliament's energy commission - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for economic affairs Paolo Gentiloni speaks in online seminar on a green recovery for Europe. - 1300 GMT BERLIN - Germany´s Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds news conference on tax estimates in Berlin. - 1300 GMT BERLIN, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and senior members of her government discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS - Elisa Ferreira, European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms speaks on the challenges that the covid-19 crisis brings for cohesion and the Commission’s plans in that regard at an event organised by EPC - 1000 GMT. WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 15

** BRUSSELS - Video conference of Eurogroup. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers responsible for industry and the internal market.

GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 8th anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 BURUNDI - Referendum Election.

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18 ** BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of education. GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) holds a two-day annual (virtual) meeting of health ministers from its 194 member states where the debate will be dominated by the coronavirus pandemic (to May 19).`

GLOBAL - International Museum Day. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 19 ** BRUSSELS – Video conferences of EU economics and finance ministers, ministers of culture, and ministers of youth. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 ** ARKANSAS, United States – The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting. ** BURUNDI - President's election.

TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 22 GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 ** Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

** Malawi - President's election. MONDAY, JULY 20 ** BURUNDI – Burundian National Assembly Election.