Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra on high alert after spike in COVID-19 cases linked to Koyambedu market returnees

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to be on high alert over the spike in COVID-19 cases in connection with the Koyambedu market returnees.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:33 IST
Andhra on high alert after spike in COVID-19 cases linked to Koyambedu market returnees
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to be on high alert over the spike in COVID-19 cases in connection with the Koyambedu market returnees. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to speed up the testing process while the recovery rate is much higher than the national average.

As many as 33 new cases were reported across Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 2,051. The new cases from Chittoor, Nellore and East Godavari are individuals who have had a connection with the Koyambedu market in Chennai. "The large-scale outbreak of cases in the Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai has led to a sudden spike in the number of cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. However, the recovery rate has been 51.49 per cent against the national average of 31.86 per cent, read an official statement.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to go with an aggressive approach in the procurement of paddy, to make sure all the farmers are satisfied over the returns. The Koyambedu wholesale market -- Asia's one of the largest wholesale vegetable markets -- was closed after the government declared it as a hotspot as hundreds of coronavirus cases were linked to the market. The decision has left the traders high and dry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Babus reshuffle: Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief, Anurag Jain DDA vice-chairman

The Centre has appointed senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja as the CBSE chairman and Anurag Jain as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority DDA as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday. Besides them, Gujarat-cadre IAS...

PM leading from front, has announced world's largest relief package: BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the worlds largest holistic relief package and he is leading from the front in this time of the COVID-19 crisis, BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday. Thanking Modi for announcing a Rs 20 lakh c...

Iceland to ease restrictions on international arrivals

Iceland expects to start easing restrictions for visitors arriving from overseas no later than June 15, the government said on Tuesday. Under a plan still being developed by the authorities, travellers would be given a choice between a test...

Latest stimulus package among largest in the world

The mega Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi includes previously announced measures to save the lockdown-battered economy, and focuses on tax breaks for small businesses as well as incentiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020