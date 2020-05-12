Andhra on high alert after spike in COVID-19 cases linked to Koyambedu market returnees
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to be on high alert over the spike in COVID-19 cases in connection with the Koyambedu market returnees.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:33 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to be on high alert over the spike in COVID-19 cases in connection with the Koyambedu market returnees. The Chief Minister also directed the officials to speed up the testing process while the recovery rate is much higher than the national average.
As many as 33 new cases were reported across Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the state tally to 2,051. The new cases from Chittoor, Nellore and East Godavari are individuals who have had a connection with the Koyambedu market in Chennai. "The large-scale outbreak of cases in the Koyambedu vegetable and fruit market in Chennai has led to a sudden spike in the number of cases in Nellore and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh. However, the recovery rate has been 51.49 per cent against the national average of 31.86 per cent, read an official statement.
The Chief Minister directed the officials to go with an aggressive approach in the procurement of paddy, to make sure all the farmers are satisfied over the returns. The Koyambedu wholesale market -- Asia's one of the largest wholesale vegetable markets -- was closed after the government declared it as a hotspot as hundreds of coronavirus cases were linked to the market. The decision has left the traders high and dry. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
- Andhra Pradesh
- Koyambedu
- Nellore
- Chittoor
- Chennai
- East Godavari
- Asia
ALSO READ
Two police personnel, a vendor in Koyambedu market in Chennai test positive for coronavirus: Officials.
Former Indian Navy officer expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors in Chittoor
Andhra: Train carrying migrants reaches Renigunta station in Chittoor
COVID-19: Koyambedu market emerges as TN's new hotspot
Relief for Puducherry as 160 people with Koyambedu link test negative for COVID-19