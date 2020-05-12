Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing -state news agency

Egypt receives $2.77 bln in IMF emergency financing -state news agencyReuters | Cairo | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:06 IST
Egypt has received $2.77 billion in emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund, its state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a senior central bank source.
The IMF had had approved the funds on Monday in an effort to help Egypt to contend with the new coronavirus pandemic that has brought tourism to a standstill and triggered capital flight.
