Jaishankar participates in virtual SCO Foreign Ministers meet on COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries on Wednesday to discuss cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The foreign ministers and diplomats attending the meeting from eight different countries are expected to discuss the global challenges, preparedness, and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The ministers will discuss topical regional and global issues and particularly focus on developing cooperation within the SCO in the context of the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the upcoming 75th anniversary of the Victory in WWII and the 75th anniversary of the United Nations," Russian foreign ministry said in a statement. "Other issues on the agenda include the preparations for the SCO summit in St Petersburg and other events as part of Russia's SCO Presidency," it added.

The conference is being held under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The focus will also be on the preparations for the SCO summit in St. Petersburg that is scheduled to be held on June 9-10. (ANI)