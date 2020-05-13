Sought 20 CAPF companies from Centre to help police: Maharashtra Home Minister

The Maharashtra government has requested 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Centre to help maintain law and order in the state, informed Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday. "The corona pandemic and resultant lockdown have seen the police force stretched as they work in extremely challenging conditions for long hours both day and night. Eid is also around the corner. We do not want the police to be any more overburdened than they are," Deshmukh said.

The 32 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force, already deployed in the state, are working in tandem with the Maharashtra Police. "Many Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and need time to rest and recuperate," he added.

"May 25th is Eid when we will need augmented security presence to ensure law and order is not disturbed. Hence, we have asked for 20 CAPF companies to be deployed urgently to help the police," the Minister further added. Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country with 24,427 COVID-19 cases which include 5,125 patients who have recovered and 921 fatalities, as of Wednesday. (ANI)