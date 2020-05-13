Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's coronavirus tally reaches 74,281; death toll at 2415

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths due to the infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:21 IST
India's coronavirus tally reaches 74,281; death toll at 2415
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India reached 74,281 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The tally is inclusive of 47,480 active cases, 24,385 cured/discharged patients and 2,415 deaths due to the infection. While the doubling time earlier was 10.9 days, it has improved to 12.2 in the last few days.

According to MoHFW, Maharashtra has the most number of positive COVID-19 cases with 24,427 positive cases, followed by Gujarat with 8,903, and Tamil Nadu with 8,718 cases. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today held a meeting via video conference with Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday announced a package worth Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with the economic crisis due to the COVID-19 and called for building a self-reliant India based on five pillars of economy, infrastructure, modern systems, technology, demography and demand. Here are some COVID-19 related updates:

1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced a series of liquidity measures for millions of small businesses reeling under the impact of COVID-19 lockdown, including collateral-free automatic loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore. Sitharaman also announced a Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), housing finance companies (HFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs). 2. The government has reduced statutory Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution of private-sector employers and employees from current mandated 12 per cent to 10 per cent for the next three months.

3. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries today to discuss cooperation to fight the coronavirus pandemic. 4. Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi taking the total number of cases in CRPF to 247 across the country. Meanwhile, the Border Security Force (BSF) also reported 13 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

5. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said that at least 359 more COVID-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 7,998. 6. Twenty-nine more COVID-19 cases were reported from Bihar taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 908. All the offices of Bihar Home Department at Sardar Patel Bhawan will remain closed till May 15 for sanitisation work in view of the coronavirus situation.

7. A total of 66 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, its Health Department said on Wednesday. It includes, 25 active cases, four migrated, 35 recovered and two deaths. 8. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today inaugurated the "Hope" (Helping out People Everywhere) portal in the presence of Cabinet members at the Secretariat. Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported in the state today taking the state tally to 70.

9. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said that the state government has requested 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) from the Centre to help maintain law and order in the state. 10. The district administration in Pulwama has started a WhatsApp helpline to augment communication channels and establish interface between residents of the area and the authorities to combat the threat of coronavirus. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 profit falls 7 pc to Rs 1,905 cr

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Wednesday reported 6.52 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for March quarter at Rs 1,905.18 crore due to multifold increase in provisions, and warned of asset quality issues building up in the unsecured lending ...

PMCARES Fund Trust decides to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19: Statement.

PMCARES Fund Trust decides to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for fight against COVID-19 Statement....

Expect to spend planned USD 650-700 mn capex in FY21: Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa on Wednesday said it will continue to invest in network and spend its planned USD 650-700 million about Rs 4,800-5,200 crore of capital expenditure in FY21, in line with its guidance. The company, in its detailed quarterly rep...

PFC, REC to infuse Rs 90K liquidity into cash strapped discoms

New Delhi, May 13 PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into cash-strapped discoms, facing demand slump due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19. At present discoms have a total ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020