Left Menu
Development News Edition

Palghar lynching: 61 get judicial custody, 51 police custody

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:46 IST
Palghar lynching: 61 get judicial custody, 51 police custody

A local court on Wednesday remanded 61 of the over 130 accused, held in connection with the Palghar lynching case, in judicial custody and 51 others in police custody. Total 113 accused, including a juvenile, were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) M V Jawale at Dahanu in Palghar district.

The incident had taken place at Gadchinchle village on April 16 when two seers were heading towards Surat from Mumbai in a car with a driver to attend a funeral. A mob of villagers stopped their vehicle and beat them to death on suspicion that they were child-lifters, even as a few police personnel had reached the spot. Palghar district rural police have registered three FIRs in connection with the lynching incident. As many 134 persons have been arrested by the local police and the state CID.

The first case relates to the murder of three victims. In connection with this case, the court remanded six of the seven accused in police custody until May 19, while another accused, a juvenile, was referred to the Juvenile Justice Board.

In the other FIR relating to the attack on the police and attempt to murder, 106 accused were produced before the court, of them five were remanded in police custody till May 16. When the police took the custody of the 101 in the third FIR, 40 of them were remanded into police custody till May 18. The remaining 61 were remanded in judicial custody.

PTI COR NP NP.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Over 100 percent booking in trains departing Delhi; Over 2 lakh people to travel next week

With the railways beginning its passenger services on May 12 for 15 pairs of trains between Delhi and major cities of the country, over 9,000 people left the national capital on Wednesday on board nine trains. According to data accessed b...

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev have very different reactions to her pregnancy test results

In the latest sneak-peek reality TV series Total Bellas, American retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella decides to find out if shes pregnant, as shes been experiencing symptoms and her period is late. According to ENews, with the suppor...

WHO expert says world has "long, long way to go" in COVID-19 fight

The World Health Organizations top emergencies expert cautioned on Wednesday the world had a long, long way to go to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, despite tentative steps in many countries to begin restarting normal life.Dr ...

Return of Big Mac - McDonald's UK emerges from lockdown

After over seven weeks of coronavirus lockdown, Britons hankering for a Big Mac may be a step closer to getting their hands on one after McDonalds reopened 15 restaurants on Wednesday for delivery only. The pilot restaurants, all in southea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020