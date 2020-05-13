Gujarat CM to constitute committee for post-COVID economic revival
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced to constitute a committee of experts, headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia.ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:38 IST
The committee will be providing comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for post-COVID economic revival in the state, as per the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
"In an important decision, the Chief Minister announces to constitute a committee of experts, to be headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia, to provide comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for post-COVID economic revival in the state," CMO said. (ANI)
