Cal HC, circuit benches to continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31

The Calcutta High Court, its circuit benches and subordinate courts will continue to take up only urgent matters till May 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The high court and the subordinate courts will hear "extremely urgent matters" through video conferencing as is being done since the lockdown commenced, Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay said.

Regular functioning of the courts, including that of the circuit benches at Andaman and Nicobar Islands and at Jalpaiguri, will continue to remain suspended till May 31, Chattopadhyay said in a notification. Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan passed the direction upon consideration of recommendations of a committee set up by him for all COVID-19 related matters, the notification said.

