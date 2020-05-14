Left Menu
Development News Edition

WTO chief Azevedo expected to step down early

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 15:13 IST
WTO chief Azevedo expected to step down early

The head of the World Trade Organization will announce his early departure on Thursday more than a year before the end of his term, Geneva-based sources said, a surprise move at a time when the agency's mechanism to resolve disputes has been paralysed.

Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, 62, has been director-general since 2013 and is serving a second term due to conclude at the end of August next year. He has summoned a virtual meeting to inform national members on Thursday afternoon of his decision to step down early, the sources said. His departure would come at a testing time for the 25-year-old body, which has seen its role in settling disputes undermined after its Appellate Body was paralysed in December by a decision by Washington to block the appointment of judges.

The heads of delegations of the WTO's 164 members were called to a special meeting to be held at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday to inform them about "pressing WTO administrative issues". The WTO said it would make an announcement following the meeting, but would not comment until then.

The WTO club of 164 members, which is designed to set global trading rules, has not produced any major international accord since abandoning "Doha Round" negotiations in 2015. Its members are negotiating an agreement to cut subsidies for fishing to allow a revival of depleted fish stocks, while a smaller group are discussing a possible deal on e-commerce. However, key differences remain and they are far from the consensus required to agree both deals.

Some members, notably the United States, Japan and the European Union, are pushing for more fundamental reforms. They say global trading rules need to reflect new realities, notably a far stronger China, and address problems such as state-led subsidies and forced technology transfers. Simon Evenett, professor of international trade and economic development at Switzerland's University of St. Gallen, said the next director-general would need to put the WTO back together again, with the principle trade battles now in national capitals, not Geneva.

"The next leader of the WTO must command respect in the corridors of power of the major players. This is not the time to promote another ambassador. Someone with very senior government experience or global status is needed," Evenett said.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Ariana Grande doesn't feel 'comfortable' in releasing new album during self-isolation

Collaboration, or making music would be fine, but during self-isolation period singer Ariana Grande is not comfortable to release any new full-fledged album. The 26-year-old star, who joined New Zealand DJ Zane Lowe on Apple Musics At Home ...

UPDATE 2-Pound hovers around $1.22 after hitting five-week low

Sterling slipped below the key 1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks on Thursday then regained some lost ground as it struggled with a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data. The dollar rose against a bas...

Euro zone bond yields fall again; focus remains on virus, policy measures

Euro zone bond yields fell further on Thursday as global markets remained wary of a second wave of coronavirus infections, while European analysts focused on the policy response to the pandemic. New outbreaks of the coronavirus in South Kor...

Pound hovers around $1.22 after hitting five-year low

Sterling slipped below the key 1.22 level for the first time in more than five weeks on Thursday then regained some lost ground as it struggled with a combination of a stronger dollar and weak UK economic data. The dollar rose against a bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020