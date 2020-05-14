34 cases registered, 446 people arrested in Uttarakhand today for violating lockdown

A total of 34 cases were registered and 446 people were arrested in Uttarakhand on Thursday for various violations during the lockdown.

So far, total 2,961 cases have been registered in the State while 17,819 people have been arrested, according to the information provided by the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters.

Under the Motor Vehicle Act (MV Act), a total of 39,528 vehicles have been fined; 6,601 vehicles have been seized while Rs 2.09 crore as fine has been collected so far. (ANI)