Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIL in SC against exempting industrial units from labour welfare laws during COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:58 IST
PIL in SC against exempting industrial units from labour welfare laws during COVID-19

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday challenging the decisions of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to exempt industrial units from labour welfare statutes and allowing them to take steps such as increasing “daily and weekly working hours” and depriving workers of their right to move courts on the ground of COVID-19 pandemic. The PIL alleged that these states wrongly used Section 5 of the Factories Act, 1948, which allows states to exempt industrial units from observing labour welfare statutes during public emergency, and came out with notifications to allow such firms to effect “increase in daily and weekly working hours”, deprive workmen from approaching courts of law and exempt factories from undergoing routine inspection by the Factories Inspectors.

The plea filed by Pankaj Kumar Yadav, through lawyer Nirmal Kumar Ambastha, has sought quashing of the notifications issued by the three states under the Factories Act on the ground that they were violative of right of equality and life under the Constitution. Referring to a notification of April 17 of Gujarat, the plea said it “granted certain exemption by exercising powers conferred under section 5 of the Factories Act, 1948 and extended the maximum working hours from 8 to 12 hours per day and from 48 to 72 hours per week.

“This exemption enabled the industries to hire only those workers, who are willing to work for 12 hours per day instead of 8 hours and that too without liability to pay over-time wages for the extra four hours.” One of the notifications exempted industrial units, employing 50 workers, from routine inspection by Factory Inspector and rather allowed them to “submit third Party Certification regarding compliance of various provisions of Factories Act”, it said. “These exemptions from the provisions of the pre-Constitution statutes have been granted by way of executive orders by various state Governments to facilitate economic activities to the detriment of the workers and advantage of the employers in view of the global pandemic COVID-19,” the PIL said..

Lakhs of workers have lost jobs during the lockdown and under such circumstances, the withdrawal of welfare measures from them would further compound their miseries and exploitation at the hands of their employers, it said. The plea challenged the use of section 5 of the Factories Act by the states in exempting industrial units from statutory obligations on the ground of public emergency.

It said that the power can be used in "public emergency which means a grave emergency whereby the security of India or of any part of the territory thereof is threatened, whether by war or external aggression or internal disturbance”. The plea also sought direction for the states to “refrain from abrogating the statutory provisions under various statutes enacted for welfare of the workmen in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic”.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Kenya: Uber drivers to take 'Mask Selfie' before taking trips amid COVID-19

Uber drivers in Keny will now have to take Mask Selfies Before taking trips in Kenya. The company has now said that from next week, all Uber riders, drivers and couriers will be required to wear a mask when taking a trip.Also, any driver or...

Around 148,000 people in England had coronavirus recently: estimate

Around 148,000 people in England had COVID-19 in recent weeks, according to results on Thursday from a large-scale study in Britain into the spread of the disease.The Office for National Statistics said it estimated that about 0.27 of Engla...

Fresh announcements on economy to help farmers, migrants: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by his government on Thursday to boost the economy will strengthen food security and credit to farmers as well as street vendorsTodays announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will espe...

WIDER IMAGE-Cut off by coronavirus: Hondurans in packed prison suffer mental toll

For Yerbin Estrada, the worst part of the day is when the sun begins to set. The hundreds of inmates of La Esperanza prison in central Honduras must leave its small courtyard and file back to their cramped cells. That is when the hell reall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020