We will not give up our independence to EU, UK cabinet agrees

We will not give up our independence to EU, UK cabinet agreesReuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 18:21 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top team of ministers agreed on Thursday that Britain will not give up its rights as an independent state by bending to the demands of the European Union in its talks on a future relationship. At a cabinet meeting, Johnson's team was updated on the talks by negotiator David Frost who told them that Britain was not asking for "anything special, bespoke or unique" in the talks, just a free-trade agreement.
"Cabinet agreed that we won't agree to demands for us to give up our rights as an independent state, especially when the EU has shown through their agreements with other countries like Canada that these controls are not necessary," Johnson's spokesman told reporters.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- European Union
- David Frost
- Canada
ALSO READ
Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'
Online throws Britain's Dixons Carphone a lockdown lifeline
Britain's Waitrose names former Sainsbury's director James Bailey as new boss
Britain, EU should do a trade deal this year to end uncertainty - Raab
Boris Johnson, fiancee announce birth of 'healthy baby boy'