818 COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 818, including 368 active cases. "439 persons have recovered and there have been 11 deaths due to the coronavirus. The recovery rate in the State is 53.66 per cent while the doubling rate is 11 days," said the Health Department in a release.

A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 26,235 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,549 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)