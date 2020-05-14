Paltry sum of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for developing corona vaccine: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday slammed the Centre for not allocating sufficient funds for the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. "Atmanirbhar Package of Rs 20 lakh crore does not find any tangible financial space for inventing corona vaccine," tweeted Chowdhury.

He further tweeted: "Out of PM CARES Fund a paltry sum of Rs 100 cr has been earmarked for corona vaccine, 'Unth ki muh pe jeera' jaisa. Killer vaccine of corona needs substantial investment, and govt should not be stingy on it." Giving a clarion call for building a self-reliant India on five pillars of the economy, infrastructure, modern systems, technology, demography and demand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 announced a special economic package that will take total assistance from the government during the coronavirus crisis to Rs 20 lakh crore. (ANI)