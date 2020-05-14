Soon, private hospitals can purchase PPE kits from government-approved manufacturers

By Priyanka Sharma The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is mulling to allow private hospitals to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) kits from government registered PPE kits manufacturers. As of now, the government registered PPE kits manufacturers do not have permission to supply coveralls to a private hospital.

"We have anticipated the requirement of private hospitals for PPE kits. Hence, we are planning to allow private hospitals to get the coveralls from the government-approved companies," a government official told ANI. "So far, we have over 100 in-house manufacturers, developing PPE kits for us, which costs around Rs 650 each. It was strictly advised to them that they have to supply PPE kits only to the government, and not to anybody else," he said.

"We are preparing a list of government-approved PPE kits manufactures, who can provide coveralls to private hospitals at a reasonable price," added the official, saying that domestic production of PPE kits is above two lakh per day. A PPE kit consists of a mask, eye shield, shoe cover, gown and gloves, which doctors and healthcare workers wear during the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

When contacted, Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said: "For us, the quality of PPE kit is a major concern. There have been cases of poor quality PPE kits with over-pricing. It is a welcome move by the government where private hospitals will be allowed to purchase coveralls from the government-approved manufactures." The Central government's PPE kits are procured by the HLL on behalf of the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, and Ministry of Textiles.

Companies like Alok Industries, JCT Phagwara, Gokaldas Exports, and Aditya Birla are some of domestic PPE kits manufactures. Orders to the tune of 2.22 crore PPE kits have already been placed, of which orders to the tune of 1.42 crore have been placed with domestic manufacturers and 80 lakh PPE kits are being imported.

The government institutes like South India Textile Research Association (SITRA), Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and Ordnance Factory Board are at the forefront of developing new technologies, materials and testing facilities. DRDO has also developed new PU coated nylon/polyester for supply to domestic manufacturers. (ANI)