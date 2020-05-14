447 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in TN today
447 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 14-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 22:30 IST
447 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today. "The total number of cases in the state has risen to 9,674. The death toll stands at 66 now," Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.
A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 26,235 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,549 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- TN
- Tamil Nadu
- C Vijayabaskar
- India
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
COVID-19: KSRTC converts bus into Mobile Fever Clinic
Canada's House of Common approves $6.5 billion COVID-19 student benefit package
COVID-19: IIT Jammu develops face-shield that can be produced on mass scale
Total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 1485 in Indore
World Bank to provide $80m support to Georgia to address impacts of COVID-19