447 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in TN today

447 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today. "The total number of cases in the state has risen to 9,674. The death toll stands at 66 now," Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said.

A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 26,235 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,549 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)