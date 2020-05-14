Movement of people in essential services will be allowed between Delhi, Haryana through e-passes: Haryana govt tells Delhi HC

The Haryana government on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court that the movement of people engaged in essential services will be allowed between Haryana and the national capital during COVID-19 lockdown. The state government through Advocate Anil Grover assured the court that the "movement of people who man essential services as mentioned in notifications/ orders/letters issued by Union of India including but not limited to government as well as private doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, the staff of Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporations, High Courts, trial courts etc. shall be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on the production of e-passes and they shall not be quarantined unless and until they test positive for COVID-19 or have been found in contact with COVID-19 patient".

The submission of Haryana Government came when Division Bench of Justice Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula was hearing a petition filed by OP Gupta. The petitioner sought directions to the government to allow all activities like the entry of trucks carrying green and fresh vegetables, milk, food grain, medicines and other essential and life-saving commodities coming from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and even from Haryana and entry of persons who are employed in Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police, Hospitals, Municipal Corporations etc. and having a pass and permissible under the orders passed by the Central Government at border points of Singhu, Tikri, Gurugram, Aya Nagar and Badarpur.

The Haryana Government also submitted that free movement of trucks carrying both the essential as well as non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana (except to and fro between containment zones) as well as transiting through Haryana shall be allowed. The government also told the court that e-passes shall be issued to all the individuals within thirty minutes of receipt of the applications and each e-pass shall be valid for the entire duration of the lockdown and could be used for multiple visits.

On April 28, Haryana sealed its borders with Delhi and only allowed access to essential services with restrictions on those entering the national capital. (ANI)