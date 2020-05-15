Left Menu
Keen to welcome our people stranded in different countries: WB Home Dept

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:42 IST
Keen to welcome our people stranded in different countries: WB Home Dept
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government said that it is keen to welcome back people hailing from state stranded in different countries and has long back communicated its agreement to the Centre. "Government of West Bengal keen to welcome back our people stranded in different countries and has long back communicated its agreement as well as quarantine arrangements details etc to GOI (Government of India) for special international inbound journeys," read a tweet from state Home Department.

In its tweet, the Home department also attached West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha's letter to Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla dated May 8, that read: "We have seen the Standard Operating Protocol and the guidelines issued in this regard. It is requested that the said Standard Operating Protocol and the guidelines may kindly be maintained strictly to avoid any chance of spread of COVID-19, as the initial spread of the infection has been incidentally through foreign returnees only." "The required preparations for institutional quarantine facilities for the foreign returnees to West Bengal have been put in place. It is, however, requested that the details of the passengers reaching Kolkata may kindly be intimated in advance to make other necessary arrangements," the letter read further.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal has a total of 2,377 coronavirus cases of which, 768 patients have been cured/discharged while 215 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

