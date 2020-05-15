154 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,688

154 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 4,688 on Friday, the state Health Department said.

A total of 81,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27,920 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 51,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,649 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)