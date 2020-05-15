Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre, WB govt, AIIB sign agreement for USD 145 million project to improve irrigation in West Bengal

The Government of India, the Government of West Bengal and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) today signed a loan agreement for a US$145 million project to improve irrigation services and flood management in the Damodar Valley Command Area (DVCA) in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:28 IST
Centre, WB govt, AIIB sign agreement for USD 145 million project to improve irrigation in West Bengal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Government of India, the Government of West Bengal and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) today signed a loan agreement for a US$145 million project to improve irrigation services and flood management in the Damodar Valley Command Area (DVCA) in West Bengal. The West Bengal Major Irrigation and Flood Management Project will benefit about 2.7 million farmers from five districts of West Bengal across 393,964-hectare area with better irrigation services and improved protection against annual flooding to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The agreement was signed by Sameer Kumar Khare, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Government of India; Krishna Gupta, Principal Resident Commissioner, on behalf of the Government of West Bengal and Rajat Misra, Director General (Acting) on behalf of the AIIB. "India is adopting a strategic growth path that uses and manages its water resources more efficiently," said Sameer Kumar Khare.

"This project will assist in improving irrigation and agriculture in the Damodar Valley Command Area, by optimizing the use of surface and groundwater and strengthening flood management, which will help boost agricultural productivity and increase incomes in rural areas," he added. The DVCA is over 60 years old and in need of modernisation. Key challenges include the degradation of infrastructure and inadequate irrigation management, including poor quality of service delivery, inefficient irrigation, and the failure to serve the middle and tail parts of the canal network with surface water.

Tail-end farmers are compelled to extract groundwater, which increases the costs of cultivation and undermines the sustainability of the scheme. Between 2005 and 2017, the number of semi-critical blocks increased from five to 19 (out of a total of 41 blocks). The Lower Damodar basin area is historically flood-prone. On average, 33,500 hectares of the cropped area and 461,000 people get affected annually. This downstream part of the project area lacks the infrastructure to protect against recurrent flooding. The project will invest in measures to reduce flooding, including strengthening of embankments and desilting.

"This investment is focused on improving the livelihood of farmers and boosting the regional economy. The project will help thousands of farmers get adequate water by improving the irrigation efficiency through infrastructure rehabilitation and modernisation," said AIIB Vice President, Investment Operations DJ Pandian. "Furthermore, the investment also includes flood protection measures that will significantly reduce damages endured by farmers," he added.

To deal with these challenges, several institutional reforms are planned under the project. These include the introduction of a modern Management Information System (MIS), benchmarking and evidence-based decision making, promotion of conjunctive use of surface and groundwater, the introduction of rational asset management and improving transparency through citizen engagement. Irrigation Service Providers will be recruited on a performance basis to improve the quality of irrigation services.

The total value of the project is $413.8 million, co-financed between the AIIB ($145 million), IBRD ($145 million), and the Government of West Bengal ($123.8 million). The $145 million-loan from the AIIB has a 6-year grace period and a maturity of 24 years. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI over plea seeking clarity on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India RBI on a plea seeking clarification whether all non-banking finance companies are eligible for loan moratorium or not. The plea, filed by the...

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Niti Aayog, says 'geniuses' ensured no fresh COVID cases from May 16

Taking a dig at NITI Aayog, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said some geniuses had predicted that no COVID-19 case would emerge from May 16 due to governments national lockdown strategy. The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again...

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depressio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020