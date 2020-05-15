Elgar Parishad case: Rao, Sen seek bail again

Activists Varavara Rao and Shoma Sen, arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, on Friday sought temporary bail from a special court here, citing the coronavirus outbreak. They were suffering from multiple ailments and were vulnerable to coronavirus due to their age, both said in their pleas. Rao is 80 years old while Sen is 60 years old.

The special court for National Investigation Agency cases had rejected their similarbail applications in March. Rao is currently lodged at Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, while Sen is lodged at Byculla Prison here.

There is no medicine or vaccine for COVID-19 and preventive measures advised by medical experts can not be practised in jail, the two activists said. They also pointed out that several prison inmates have tested positive for infection.

The court posted the matter for hearing on May 22. Eleven persons have beenarrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case which was transferred to the NIA by the Centre in January.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the Pune police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial. The police also claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists..