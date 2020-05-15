HC hopeful that govt will take steps for undersea cable link to Andamans

The Calcutta High Court on Friday expressed hope that the Centre and the Andaman and Nicobar administration will take all necessary steps to provide an undersea cable link to the islands. On a prayer by a petitioner for direction to the authorities for providing an undersea cable link for ensuring better connectivity in the islands, a division bench comprising Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee said that it trusts and hopes that the appropriate authorities including the Centre and the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will take all necessary steps as speedily as possible, to provide such link.

"This is of utmost importance, without which communication between the inhabitants of the islands, among themselves and with the people in the mainland, shall be seriously jeopardised," the division bench observed. The court also asked the Centre to consider having the Director, Personal Health, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in the High Court Monitoring Committee on COVID-19 management and availability of essentials to the islanders.

The director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) may also be consulted by the committee from time to time for his guidance and advice, the bench said. Expressing satisfaction over the islands administration's management of the COVID-19 situation, the court disposed of the petition filed by a resident of the islands, seeking directions to the authorities to make available essentials and other provisions such as medicines to the inhabitants.