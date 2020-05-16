Delhi HC extends matters in which interim order was issued till June 15

The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that all matters pending before it and in all district courts in the national capital, in which interim orders are issued, will be automatically extended till June 15 until further order. The high court, however, clarified that these orders did not apply where any orders to the contrary have been passed by the Supreme Court in any particular matter, during the intervening period.

A bench of the Delhi High Court, Chief Justice DN Patel, Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh have earlier taken suo moto cognizance of the extraordinary circumstances, under Article 226 and 227 of the Constitution of India. On Friday, the court said that since some of the restrictions imposed by the Government of India are still in operation, and taking note of the extraordinary circumstances, in continuation of this Court's order dated March 25, 2020, we hereby order that in all matters pending before this Court and Courts subordinate to this court, wherein the interim orders issued, as mentioned in our order dated March 25, were subsisting as on May 15 and expired or will expire thereafter, the same shall stand automatically extended till June 15, or until further orders, except where any orders to the contrary have been passed by the Supreme Court of India in any particular matter, during the intervening period.

"In case, the extension as mentioned hereinabove of the interim order causes any hardship of an extreme nature to any party to such proceeding, they are at liberty to avail appropriate remedy as per law," the court said. Delhi HC issued several advisory in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The court has earlier decided to suspend all the court proceeding till May 17 in HC and Delhi's district court except urgent matters only. (ANI)