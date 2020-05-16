3 more CISF personnel test positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hours

Three more Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the force to 118 across the country , said the CISF on Saturday. Among the new cases reported, one case was reported from Mumbai Airport, one from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and one from the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL), Kolkata.

A total of four personnel were cured and discharged on Saturday. Of the total positive cases reported, Kolkata has reported the maximum number of cases at 41, followed by Mumbai at 37 cases.

While, Delhi has reported 32 cases, Ahmedabad 5, Greater Noida 2 and Tamil Nadu one case. (ANI)