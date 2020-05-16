One COVID-19 patient dies in Gautam Buddha Nagar, toll rises to 5

A 65-year-old man who was also suffering from pneumonia, and had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, said the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida on Saturday. The patient died on May 15. The total number of fatalities in Gautam Buddha Nagar district is now at 5.

According to the District Surveillance Officer on Friday, the total number of cases in the district is 242. In the district, containment zones have been divided into two categories. Under the first category, there are places with one positive case within the area of approximately 400 meters. Under the second category, there are places with more than one positive patient in the area perimeter of approximately one km. (ANI)