COVID-19: Delhi HC extends suspension of functioning of high court, subordinate courts till May 23

Delhi High Court on Saturday extended the suspension of the functioning of the high court and subordinate courts till May 23 in view of the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. "The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this court while considering further extension of suspended functioning of this court and taking note of the prevalent situation, in continuation of this court's office orders dated March 23, 2020, dated March 25, 2020, dated April 15, 2020, and dated May 2, 2020, has been pleased to order that the functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till May 23, 2020, on same terms," said a public notice issued by Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain.

The notice said that the arrangements qua mentioning and hearing of urgent matters by the court through videoconferencing shall continue as before. However, the number of single benches has been increased to ten. It directed that all the pending matters listed before this court (including the courts of Registrars and Joint Registrars) during the period from May 18 to 23 would stand adjourned.

The functioning of the courts subordinate to Delhi High Court shall continue to remain suspended till May 23, the public notice said. It also directed that the subordinate courts would continue to take up urgent matters related to bail, stay/injunction as per the directions already issued. The family courts shall also take up the matters as per the directions as well.

All the courts shall also take up the matters ready for final arguments, while giving preference to more than 10 years old cases and cases where the accused is in judicial custody and shall take up matters in which interim urgent relief has been sought under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 1985. Rent Controllers/Addl, the notice said. Rent controller shall take up matters in which application seeking leave to contest/defend is pending disposal in the cases filed on the ground of bonafide requirement, it added.

It further ordered that all such matters shall be taken up by the subordinate courts through videoconferencing only and added that the counsel for both sides may be impressed upon to send brief written submissions through email. The notice said that each court shall have its independent email ID for the said purpose.

"If required, assistance of the Centralized Computer Committee be taken for creation of such email ID. It is further ordered that no adverse order shall be passed by the subordinate courts without giving hearing through videoconferencing or without having written submissions from the concerned counsel," it said. The notice also clarified that if any judicial officer wants to pronounce judgment in the physical presence of the parties, all the necessary precautions be taken to maintain social-distancing. (ANI)