People clap, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as RAF conducts flag march in Pune

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) who have been deployed to enforce lockdown in containment zones here, took out a flag march from Khadak Police Station to Samarth Police Station on Saturday. As the jawans reached a residential colony in Khadak area, people were seen clapping and cheering for them and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (Victory to Mother India) slogan.

RAF has been deployed in the area to strictly enforce lockdown in containment zones to stem the spread of coronavirus. According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is currently at 30,706, including 22,479 active cases. Till now, 7,088 people have either been cured or discharged, while 1,135 deaths have been reported. (ANI)