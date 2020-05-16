Left Menu
Development News Edition

People clap, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as RAF conducts flag march in Pune

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) who have been deployed to enforce lockdown in containment zones here, took out a flag march from Khadak Police Station to Samarth Police Station on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:48 IST
People clap, chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as RAF conducts flag march in Pune
People clap, chant 'Mother India' slogans as RAF flag marches in Pune. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) who have been deployed to enforce lockdown in containment zones here, took out a flag march from Khadak Police Station to Samarth Police Station on Saturday. As the jawans reached a residential colony in Khadak area, people were seen clapping and cheering for them and chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' (Victory to Mother India) slogan.

RAF has been deployed in the area to strictly enforce lockdown in containment zones to stem the spread of coronavirus. According to the State Health Department, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is currently at 30,706, including 22,479 active cases. Till now, 7,088 people have either been cured or discharged, while 1,135 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Nets GC's Rando receives 1-year ban from NBA 2K League

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Washington Justice sign JJANU and Stitch

Former Vancouver Titans tank HyunWoo JJANU Choi and DPS Chunghee Stitch Lee signed with the Washington Justice, the Overwatch League team announced Saturday. Our tank line grows even stronger with the addition of JJANUow Please join us in w...

Kolkata: Biker dies after kite string slits his throat

A 40-year-old man died on Saturday evening after his throat was slit by kite string while he was riding his two-wheeler along the AJC Bose flyover near the Park Circus area here, police saidThe incident occurred at around 5.15 pm and the ma...

MLB plan: No showers, no spitting and social distancing

Major League Baseball will perform thousands of tests for the coronavirus each week and require social distancing among players and staff, according to its road map of how the league can return to play, The Athletic reported on Saturday. Ma...

Auraiya incident raises question why govt not facilitating migrant labourers' journey home: Priyanka

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the government over the accident in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya in which 24 migrant labourers were killed, saying it has again raised the question as to why the government is not faci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020