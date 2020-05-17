Govt to form new policy for PSEs, open all sectors to private players: FM Sitharaman

The government will soon come up with a new policy for public sector enterprises (PSEs) and all sectors of the economy will be open for private entities, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday. "In strategic sectors, at least one enterprise will remain in the public sector. But the private sector will also be allowed. In other sectors, PSEs will be privatised," she said.

The list of strategic sectors requiring the presence of PSEs in the public interest will be notified soon. "To minimise wasteful administrative costs, the number of enterprises in strategic sectors will be between one to four. Others will be privatised or merged or brought under holding companies," said Sitharaman. (ANI)