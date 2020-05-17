UP minister tears into Priyanka over migrant issue, says she is doing 'petty politics'

State Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing petty politics by trying to make political capital of the migrant issue and that her demand to send buses to Uttar Pradesh border displays her lack of understanding of logistics. "It is unfortunate that the Congress Party is trying to make political capital of the migrant issue. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sending buses to Uttar Pradesh border shows that the concept of logistics is not understood by her and she is purely indulging in petty politics," Singh said.

"The migrants are not originating from UP but states like Punjab, Maharastra, Rajasthan, etc. The names of states mentioned are ruled by the Congress Party or in an alliance. If she understood logistics, then the buses should be kept in those states to ferry them up to UP destination. Unfortunately, she cannot tell her own Chief Ministers but is pointing fingers at UP government. This shows her poor understanding of affairs," he added. He further said: "Uttar Pradesh government, under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, has booked over 400 trains and 11,000 state buses are engaged in bringing UP migrants from other states. After following proper protocols of health, each migrant is given 15 days ration and Rs 1000. Moreover, when they reach their villages, the UP government is providing them with jobs also."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that several labourers are being made to stand on the Uttar Pradesh borders and they need help to reach their homes. "On every border of Uttar Pradesh, several labourers are present. They are walking in the sun and have been forced to stand for hours at the borders. They are not being allowed to enter the state. They don't have any work for the last 50 days as their livelihoods have been affected. The schemes made by the government do not include their welfare," she tweeted.

"The blank declarations about sending the labourers to their homes and cheap politics on the issue is not needed. The government should run more trains and buses. We have asked for 1,000 buses and we expect the government to let us serve the people," she added. Earlier on Saturday, Priyanka wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking permission to run 1,000 buses for taking migrant labourers to their homes safely. (ANI)