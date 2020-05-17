Centre's lockdown guidelines largely in line with Delhi govt's proposal, will announce plan for city tomorrow: Kejriwal
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 21:02 IST
Shortly after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government and asserted that it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent. He said that the Delhi government will announce the plan for the national capital on Monday.
"Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent," Kejriwal tweeted. "Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow," he said in another tweet.
The ongoing lockdown was extended to May 31 and the MHA also issued new guidelines. The Centre has met the demand of almost all states, allowing them to decide Red, Green and Orange zones on their own but as per the parameter of Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)
