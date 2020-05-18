Left Menu
Migrants pelt stones at police in Ahmedabad

A clash between police and migrant labourers took place in Ahmedabad on Monday after the latter pelted stones at Police and vandalised their two vehicles allegedly over their demand to go back to their home states.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:37 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"When police stopped them they pelted stones, went to Vastrapur and vandalised two police vehicles. They also vandalized the office at a construction site," Pravin Mal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone-1) "250 people have been rounded up. Action will be taken against culprits, the situation is under control," he added.

Later these labourers rushed to the IIM Company, where they were working and broke the office glasses, DCP informed. (ANI)

