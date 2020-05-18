Left Menu
Development News Edition

Babri Masjid case: CBI court asks UP chief secy to provide video-conferencing facility

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:56 IST
Babri Masjid case: CBI court asks UP chief secy to provide video-conferencing facility
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A special CBI court directed its office on Monday to write to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to make the facility of video-conferencing available in the court room in order to continue and conclude the trial proceedings in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The case involves ex-chief minister Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi, Vinay Katiar, Uma Bharti and VHP leader Champat Rai among others.

In his order, special judge S K Yadav mentioned that the Supreme Court had on May 8 directed the special court to continue the trial proceedings through video-conferencing as there was difficulty in procuring the physical presence of witnesses and accused persons owing to the lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. "For compliance of the SC direction, it is incumbent upon the chief secretary to provide video-conferencing facility in the court room, for which he was already intimated on May 14, 2020 but nothing has been done so far," the special court said.

The Supreme Court had directed the special court to conclude the trial proceedings by August 31. Earlier, the trial had to be completed by April 20, but it could not be done due to closure of courts in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Hence, on an application of the special court, the SC extended the time till August 31. The special court has recorded the prosecution evidence and has to record the statements of accused persons under section 313 of the CrPC before calling the defense for its stand. Meanwhile, the special court allowed the cross examination of three prosecution witnesses in this week only and hence, asked the CBI how it would ensure the presence of the witnesses through video-conferencing. The proceedings of the trial are going on a day-to-day basis.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus turns Germans more critical of U.S. - survey

Germans view the United States less positively since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis while their attitudes towards China have improved, a survey showed on Monday. In the poll of 1,000 Germans conducted by Kantar Public for the Koerbe...

Cyclone Amphan: Home Secretary speaks to Chief Secys of WB, Odisha, assures assistance

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has spoken to Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha - Rajiva Sinha and Asit Tripathy - in view of arrangements and preparedness against Cyclone Amphan, sources said on Monday. They said he told West...

Soccer-Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow small group sessions to begin, with a possible return to normal contact training next week. The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where t...

Colts expect QB Rivers to play more than one season

No retirement surprises the Indianapolis Colts, but head coach Frank Reich seems certain new starting quarterback Philip Rivers is good for at least two more years. Rivers signed a one-year, 25 million deal with the Colts and will start for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020