Combating COVID-19: Delhi Court prohibits use of saliva to affix fee stamps

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, in a circular, directed lawyers, Court staff and others not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the applications and petitions and on envelopes containing summons, notices, etc in view of COVID-19 outbreak so as to prevent the spread of infection. "Lawyers/Munshis/Litigants/Naib Courts/Police Officials may be asked through court staff not to use saliva while affixing court fee stamps on the application/petition and envelopes containing summons/notices etc," read a circular issued by District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia on Monday.

As per the circular, officials have also been directed not to use saliva while doing the pagination of files, etc. The decision was taken for preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Delhi District Court. The circular further recommended the court staff to advise the lawyers to use plastic sponge damper pad while inspecting the judicial file. (ANI)