J-K: One security personnel injured in Nawakadal encounter
One Police Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel was injured after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.
"The operation was launched on a credible police input last night in Kanemazar, Nawakadal, Srinagar. Some exchange of fire took place during night. One Police SOG personnel injured. Firing resumed during search in the morning and the operation continues," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.
On May 17, one terrorist was killed in an encounter between security personnel and terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
