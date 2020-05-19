Left Menu
SUCI members protest against Centre, WB govt; demand proper arrangements for migrant workers

In support of migrant workers, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) here on Tuesday staged a protest against the Central and state governments.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:26 IST
SUCI stages protest in Kolkata, West Bengal. Image Credit: ANI

In support of migrant workers, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) here on Tuesday staged a protest against the Central and state governments. They demanded immediate arrangements so that labourers do not have to walk miles and suffer amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

SUCI state secretary Chandidas Bhattacharya also demanded that there should not be any further death of migrant workers. He said the government is being "cruel with them." "We are also giving a memorandum to the Chief Minister and Governor of West Bengal over this issue," Bhattacharya stated.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Sunday said that the government will request for 120 more Shramik special trains to bring back migrant labourers and the state government will pay the train fares. "In the next two to three days, we will be giving an order for 120 more trains. In the next 15 days every day five to six trains will enter the state," Banerjee said during a video conference.

She further said that more than 2 lakh people have already entered the state and it is extremely difficult to screen everyone for COVID-19 at one-time and arrange vehicles for them to send them to their districts. "It is not possible for the government to handle lakhs of migrant workers at one moment. I request you to give us some time to prepare and plan for action," she said while slamming political parties for attacking her.

She added, "At present, the West Bengal government is handling the coronavirus situation, migrant labourers and cyclone Amphan." (ANI)

