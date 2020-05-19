Delhi HC finds plea seeking admission of all symptomatic Covid-19 patients devoid of material particulars

Delhi High Court found devoid of material particulars a petition seeking directions to ensure immediate admission of all patients, having the symptoms of COVID-19 including other critically ill patients, for their treatment in all government hospitals. A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar on Monday also warned the petitioner and said "we make it clear that in case the petitioner files another petition equally casually, the petitioner would be subjected to costs for wasting the time of the court."

"After some arguments, counsel for the petitioner seeks leave to withdraw the petition, which we find is devoid of material particulars. He states that he shall file a better petition with material particulars. This petition is, accordingly, dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for," the court said. The petition, filed by Bijon Kumar Mishra through advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi, had sought immediate establishment of centralized database communication system for COVID-19 suspected/affected patients including other critically ill patients in government hospitals in terms of availability of doctors and beds in the respective government hospitals, so that patients can be allotted/referred immediately to the concerned hospitals where prompt medication can be made available to the COVID-19 patients.

The plea had prayed for formation of a court monitored committee to look into the denial of treatment of COVID-19 patients, including other critically ill patients, by the government hospitals in Delhi and appropriate action initiated against the erring government hospitals. It had alleged that there is no proper arrangement for tackling a pandemic of the scale of COVID-19 in the hospitals.

There is complete confusion in the hospitals, where there is no centralized informatory arrangement in terms of availability of beds and classified doctors for the treatment of COVID-19 infected patients available, and as a result of which thousands of innocent people are losing their lives without getting adequate treatment, the plea added. (ANI)