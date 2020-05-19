Left Menu
COVID-19: India's case mortality per lakh population is 0.2 compared to 4.1 for the world

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that India has relatively low death figures of COVID-19 cases due to timely case identification and clinical management and the mortality rate is about 0.2 per lakh population compared to 4.1 per lakh population for the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:52 IST
COVID-19: India's case mortality per lakh population is 0.2 compared to 4.1 for the world
The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases, said the Union Health Ministry. Image Credit: ANI

"In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 deaths per lakh population vis-a-vis approx. 4.1 deaths per lakh population for the world as a whole. The relatively low death figures represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases," the Ministry said in a press release.

India's case mortality per lakh population at 0.2 is lower than that of China at 0.3. The Ministry said that 2,350 COVID-19 patients have been cured in the last 24 hours.

"So far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of COVID-19. This means a recovery rate of 38.73 per cent amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improving continuously." India at present has 58,802 active cases. Of the active cases, only about 2.9 per cent of the cases are in ICU, the ministry said.

It said 1,08,233 samples were tested on Monday in the country and a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested so far. "From one laboratory conducting COVID-19 test in January, India has very rapidly increased its testing capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories for testing in the country," the release said. (ANI)

