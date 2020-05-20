Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli court tells Netanyahu he must appear at start of trial

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:20 IST
Israeli court tells Netanyahu he must appear at start of trial

An Israeli court rejected on Wednesday a request by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be absent from the opening of his corruption trial next week, saying he must abide by the practice of hearing the charges in person. Netanyahu had asked Jerusalem District Court to be excused from his May 24 arraignment, deeming the event a formality and arguing that bringing his bodyguards would be a waste of public funds and a strain on coronavirus rules against congregations.

Some critics, however, believed Netanyahu was trying to reduce the optics of the first criminal prosecution of a sitting Israeli prime minister. Indicted for bribery, fraud and breach in three long-running cases, he denies wrongdoing. The court said in response that it could accommodate the fifth-term Netanyahu's security detail, though it declined his additional request to bring a larger legal retinue.

"It is incumbent upon the requester, as with all other defendants, to appear and have his say in court," the three-judge panel said in its ruling. (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford's Mariappa shocked after positive COVID-19 test

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said he was shocked at testing positive for the coronavirus, having strictly followed Britains social distancing guidelines and not shown any symptoms. The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from...

U.S. targets Iran's interior minister in latest sanctions -Treasury Dept

The United States has sanctioned Irans interior minister in its latest action against Tehran, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasurys website on Wednesday.The fresh round of U.S. sanctions targeted nine individuals, including Ira...

Cummins accepts risk of using saliva but says cricket need alternate option to shine ball

Australias premier fast bowler Pat Cummins while accepting the health risk associated with the usage of saliva urged games custodians to come out with an alternate option to strike a balance between bat and ball. Cummins said applying sweat...

Rahul to jointly launch Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs new Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which will be launched on Thursday, will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help increase the area under cultivation, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. He said the aim of the scheme is to help fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020