Protest over buses for migrants: UP Congress chief gets interim bail till July 16

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was on Wednesday granted interim bail till July 16 by an Agra court in connection with the protest by the party leaders over the issue of movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant labourers. The court granted bail to Lallu, Vivek Bansal and Pradeep Mathur and asked them to file a personal bail bond of Rs 20,000 each.

They were arrested in connection with a case registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant Sections of the Epidemic Act in the Fatehpur Sikri Police station. Earlier, an FIR was also registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and party's Uttar Pradesh chief Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was dragged and removed by the police from the Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area where he had staged a sit-in protest demanding that buses his party had arranged to ferry back migrants to their homes, be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)