11 new COVID-19 cases in Manipur, state count at 20

Manipur Government on Wednesday confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in the state. With the 11 new cases, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 20.

As per official notice, among the new cases reported, "nine are stranded people from Chennai and two are from Delhi and Guwahati." At present, there are 18 active cases in the state who are undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

A total of two people have recovered in the state so far. (ANI)