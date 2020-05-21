Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 21

DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 21

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, MAY 21 ** MOSCOW - Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Achim Steiner, Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) - 1400 GMT

** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino to speak at economy event - 1500 GMT TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu gets grilled by lawmakers on Taiwan's failed efforts to be invited to a key WHO meeting this week. - 0100 GMT WASHINGTON D.C - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei discusses "Reactivating Guatemala's Economy Post-COVID-19" in an online forum hosted by Atlantic Council. - 1500 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 22 ** ATLANTA, Georgia - US Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Atlanta on Friday to meet with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board meets after its two-day World Assembly during COVID-19 outbreak. - 1000 GMT DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at a Dublin event - 0930 GMT. GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 25 ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioners Thierry Breton, Vera Jourova and Maros Sefcovic speak to EU lawmakers on the upcoming Commission initiatives, related to the digital agenda and rule of law, among others. - 0700 GMT BRUSSELS – Informal Video conference of EU members of the European Economic Area Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after online talks, on topics including the coronavirus pandemic, with the premiers of the country’s eastern federal states. - 1315 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a think-tank event ahead of Germany's EU Council Presidency - 1730 GMT

MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 28

** BRUSSELS - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 29

BRUSSELS - Video conference of foreign affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 31 NIUE - Assembly election. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 BERLIN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential office head Andriy Yermak will pay a visit to Berlin.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5

SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 08 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 09 MOSCOW - OPEC ministers meeting via video conference.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

MOSCOW - OPEC+ ministers meeting via video conference. FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, MalaysiaAPEC finance senior officials’ meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration.

Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 ** SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23).

