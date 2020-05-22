Police official inspects quarantine centre in Andhra's Vizianagaram

Parvatipuram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) G Bindumadhav inspected the quarantine centre at Gumma Lakshmipuram village of the district. The migrant worker's complaint that proper food is being provided to them.

The ASP interacted with the migrant workers and assured that the police will take care of all the facilities at the quarantine centre. He further said that all the 120 persons in quarantine will be sent home only after they are tested negative for COVID-19. He appealed to the quarantine inmates to cooperate with health and revenue officials. (ANI)