One held, drugs and cash seized by Central Crime Branch Bengaluru
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:57 IST
Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has arrested an alleged drug peddler, an Ivory Coast national, and claimed to have recovered cocaine and MDMA drug from him on Thursday. The police have also claimed to have seized around Rs four lakh from the premises.
"The accused, Assi Aya Basile, 31, was staying illegally in the city after his business visa expired," said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime. A case has been registered in Hennur police station under Section 8(C), 21(B), 22(B) of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985, and Section 14 of Foreigners Act, 1946. (ANI)
