UP court sentences man to death for killing 6 people

A local court here has awarded death sentence to a person in connection with the murder of six members of a family seven years ago over a property dispute. Suresh Chand Yadav and his five family members were killed while they were sleeping on the night of May 26, 2012 in Pilkhar village here and a case had been lodged against his younger brother, Ram Pratap, alias Tillu, additional district government counsel D K Tiwari said.

Additional sessions judge Vijay Kumar had pronounced Ram Pratap guilty on March 21 and awarded him a death sentence on Thursday, he said. The accused had sold his land to gamble and was eying his brother's property, Tiwari added.