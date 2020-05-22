Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon's Berri tells gov't time for action not words

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:24 IST
Lebanon's Berri tells gov't time for action not words

Lebanon's powerful parliament speaker said on Friday it was time for government action to help citizens grappling with an economic crisis and this could not wait for the outcome of International Monetary Fund negotiations. Speaker Nabih Berri, head of the Shi'ite Amal Movement, said the Lebanese citizen was worried about "his livelihood, his fate and everything to do with his life and the life of the nation", which is facing the worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

"It is time for the government to launch fieldwork away from plans and programmes on paper. What is required is actions more than words," he said. The currency has lost more than half its value since October amid a liquidity shortage that has largely frozen savers out of their deposits. Inflation and unemployment are soaring.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said there is the risk of a major food crisis and many Lebanese may soon find it hard to afford bread. The government is negotiating with the IMF, aiming to unlock aid based on a recovery plan that details vast losses in the financial system. Lebanon defaulted on its sovereign debt in March for the first time.

Berri, who seldom gives public addresses, was speaking to mark the anniversary of the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and al-Quds Day, a commemoration initiated by Iran in 1979 that falls on the last Friday of Ramadan. Diab took office in January with support from Berri, the Iran-backed Shi'ite group Hezbollah, and President Michel Aoun, the Maronite Christian head of state. Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, Druze leader Walid Jumblatt and Aoun's Maronite rival Samir Geagea stayed out of his cabinet.

The central bank has said it will start providing dollars for food imports as part of "necessary measures" to defend the currency. (Writing by Tom Perry Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Spain partly lifts lockdown in Madrid, allows terraces reopening

Spanish authorities will lift part of the lockdown restrictions in Madrid on Monday after the pace of the coronavirus contagion in the region slowed down, the Madrid regional health department said on Friday. The restrictions in Madrid are ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19, including one that U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Plane crashes in Pakistan with around 100 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with many feared dead, officials said. The state carrier said flight PK 8303 had crashe...

IPL is just a money grab, shouldn't take precedence over T20 World cup: Border

The IPL is just a money grab and cannot be allowed to take precedence over this years T20 World Cup, said former Australia skipper Allan Border. There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020