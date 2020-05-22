France says regrets U.S. decision to withdraw from Open Skies treaty

France says regrets U.S. decision to withdraw from Open Skies treatyReuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:27 IST
France said on Friday it regretted the decision of the United States to plan to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, even though it shared its concern over Russia's implementation of the treaty.
The U.S. administration has said Russia had repeatedly violated the pact's terms. Russia said the United States has not provided any evidence to support that assertion.
The French Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement with Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, The Czech Republic and Sweden, that the treaty remained "functional and useful".
