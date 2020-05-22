Left Menu
Development News Edition

France says regrets U.S. decision to withdraw from Open Skies treaty

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:27 IST
France says regrets U.S. decision to withdraw from Open Skies treaty

France said on Friday it regretted the decision of the United States to plan to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, even though it shared its concern over Russia's implementation of the treaty.

The U.S. administration has said Russia had repeatedly violated the pact's terms. Russia said the United States has not provided any evidence to support that assertion.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a joint statement with Germany, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Italy, Luxemburg, the Netherlands, The Czech Republic and Sweden, that the treaty remained "functional and useful".

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Spain partly lifts lockdown in Madrid, allows terraces reopening

Spanish authorities will lift part of the lockdown restrictions in Madrid on Monday after the pace of the coronavirus contagion in the region slowed down, the Madrid regional health department said on Friday. The restrictions in Madrid are ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Healthcare workers in Britain and Thailand have started taking part in a trial to determine whether two anti-malarial drugs can prevent COVID-19, including one that U.S. President Donald Trump says he has been taking.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Plane crashes in Pakistan with around 100 on board

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with around 100 passengers and crew crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern city of Karachi, with many feared dead, officials said. The state carrier said flight PK 8303 had crashe...

IPL is just a money grab, shouldn't take precedence over T20 World cup: Border

The IPL is just a money grab and cannot be allowed to take precedence over this years T20 World Cup, said former Australia skipper Allan Border. There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020