Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea alleging atrocities on 2 Iranian nationals in jail; SC asks consulate general to approach HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 20:05 IST
Plea alleging atrocities on 2 Iranian nationals in jail; SC asks consulate general to approach HC

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Consulate General of Iran to approach the Madras High Court with his plea which has alleged that two Iranian nationals, who are undergoing 20-year sentence in a narcotics case, have been harassed by a jail superintendent in Chennai. The plea came up for hearing through video-conferencing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy

"Counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw this petition with liberty to approach the Madras High Court. Permission sought for is granted. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with the liberty afore-mentioned," the bench said in its order. "In case the petitioner fails before the high court, liberty is reserved to the petitioner to move this court once over again by filing appropriate petition," the bench said. The plea, filed through advocate Rajiv Raheja, had sought directions to the Tamil Nadu government and other concerned authorities to protect Iranian nationals -- Masoud Mosavi and Mahmood Zafarany -- from the alleged "threats and illegal actions" of a jail superintendent of Puzhal central prison in Chennai. The plea had sought a direction for a judicial inquiry into the alleged atrocities committed by the jail superintendent against the inmates lodged there. It had also sought a direction to the authorities to pay a compensation of Rs one crore each to the families of Mosavi and Zafarany for the alleged "inhuman treatment" and violation of their rights. The plea said that the Embassy had pursued the matter with the state administration, including the office of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, but neither any action has been taken against the "errant officer" so far nor were any remedial measures taken by the jail authorities. The plea said that Mosavi and Zafarany were sentenced to 20 years in jail under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and are undergoing imprisonment for the past seven years

It said that appeals filed by them against the trial court's verdict are pending before the high court.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EU states vow to respect overflight treaty despite US plans

Ten European Union countries on Friday expressed regret at U.S. plans to withdraw from an international treaty allowing observation flights over more than 30 countries and vowed to uphold the pact, as NATO envoys met to discuss developments...

Biden: If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black'

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, had a testy exchange with a prominent black radio personality on Friday over his support among black voters and his potential running mate. Charlamagne Tha God pressed Biden on rep...

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

Our previous article revealed Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyos real reason for divorce, which is personality difference. We also covered the rumours surrounding the Arthdal Chronicles actors possible romantic link with Song Hye-Kyos make-up ...

5-yr-old speech and hearing impaired child reunites with family hours after going missing

Hours after he went missing from his locality in southeast Delhis Kalindi Kunj area, a five-year-old speech and hearing impaired child was reunited with his family with the assistance of a frontline COVID-19 volunteer, police said on Friday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020